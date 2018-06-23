Stars Drinking Wine Naked In The Bath: Emily Ratajkowski & More

Emily Ratajkowski recently shared a sexy picture of herself enjoying a large glass of wine in a bubble bath! Check out all of your favorite stars drinking in the tub below!

Sometimes at the end of a long day, all you need is a glass of wine or a nice long bath. However, certain celebs are here to remind you that can have both at the same time! Emily Ratajkowski loves nearly baring it all on her Instagram, but recently she shared a pic of her sipping on some white wine in a gorgeous bath tub overlooking skyscrapers. And she’s not the only star who loves mixing baths with getting their drink on. While you stock up on your favorite Merlot and some bath bombs, check out your favorite stars sipping on some vino in bathtubs with our gallery above.

When she’s not smooching her beau Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin loves to post some sexy pics to her Instagram. Joining Emily on this list, she once shared a photo of her enjoying a dark red wine while soaking up the suds in the bath. Seriously, that picture is truly relaxation goals. But the list of stars drinking while lounging in the tub doesn’t stop there!

Who could forget one of the best movie cameos of all-time… that also involved a bath? Margot Robbie stunned audiences when she made a surprise appearance in The Big Short. The Australian actress was in a bath drinking wine while explaining finance terms. Not only was her brief cameo hilarious, it was really insightful — and it made us all want to head to BevMo! to buy a few bottles for our next bath! We’ll keep you posted if any more of Hollywood’s biggest stars take pictures of them with a glass of wine in the bath!