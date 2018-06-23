Wells Adams Promises GF Sarah Hyland He’s ‘Coming Home Soon’ After Her Hospitalization

After Sarah Hyland’s sudden hospitalization, her boyfriend Wells Adams shared a sweet photo of the two of them and told her that he’s ‘coming home soon’ to see her!

After Sarah Hyland, 27, revealed that she was hospitalized this week, her boyfriend Wells Adams, 34, shared a heartfelt post about her on his Instagram story. The Bachelorette alum posted a sweet photo of himself and his girlfriend smiling at one another with the caption, “I miss this one a lot. Coming home soon baby!” Aww!

Right now, Wells is currently in Mexico, filming season 5 of Bachelor In Paradise. Honestly, that seems like a great place to be, but we can totally understand why he’d rather be with the Modern Family star. Sarah recently suffered a health scare and needed to be hospitalized on June 18. She then let her fans know about her hospital visit via posts to her Instagram story.

In her photo, she can be seen with a swollen face. “Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” she captioned the picture shared on June 21. The actress also noted, “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.” It’s unclear what she was being treated for.

We hope Sarah feels better soon and that she and her boyfriend are reunited shortly. The couple first sparked romance rumors in October when they were spotted at a Halloween party together, and Wells confirmed their relationship the following month. Their relationship has only gotten stronger. The reality star even gushed about Sarah during an appearance on PeopleTV’s Chatter on June 2.

“It’s been really weirdly normal,” Wells explained about how they keep their relationship private. “That question gets asked a lot because you expect the answer to be like it’s crazy because it’s in the spotlight but for whatever reason, it’s been really nice and normal and wonderful.”