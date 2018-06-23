Sarah Hyland Returns Home Days After Hospitalization For Health Scare: ‘It Was A Wake-Up Call’

Sarah Hyland is back home after her sudden hospitalization earlier this week! After her health scare, the ‘Modern Family’ star is vowing not to push herself too hard from now on.

Days after Sarah Hyland, 27, was suddenly hospitalized on June 18, she was able to go back home in much better shape. “Sarah is feeling so much better now after spending time in the hospital, and she’s so happy to be home again,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Sarah has a really bad habit of pushing herself too hard. She’s done it all her life, and she sometimes needs to stop, take a breath, and listen to what her body is trying to tell her.”

Sarah revealed on June 21 that she was sent to the hospital via an Instagram post that showed her swollen face. “Thankfully, Sarah went to the hospital before things got too serious, but she could have ended up in a really bad place if she hadn’t undergone treatment when she did,” our insider continued. “Sarah’s doctors gave her a really stern talking to, and reminded her that it’s essential she always puts her health first, before everything else, including work.”

The Modern Family star has been struggling with her health for a while now. Six years ago, she received a life-saving kidney transplant due to her battle with kidney dysplasia. Sarah, like most transplant recipients, must take anti-rejection medications for the rest of her life to prevent her immune system from attacking the organ. These medications can also provide other complications, though.

“Sarah’s immunosuppressant medications put her at a greater risk for infection, so she can get sick really easily, and when she does she has to get treatment right away to prevent things spiraling,” our source added. “It’s difficult for Sarah sometimes though, she’s so focused on her work and she hates going to the hospital, which is hardly surprising given her past—but, she’s had a wake up call and she’s promised that she won’t let things slide again in the future.”

The XOXO actress opened up about her recent hospitalization with a selfie of her swollen face during the stay. “Here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first,” she captioned the photo. We’re so glad that she’s feeling better!