Sarah Huckabee Sanders Thrown Out Of Virginia Restaurant & Their Yelp Page Reviews Went Wild

Sarah Huckabee Sanders had to find a new place to eat after a Virginia restaurant refused to serve the White House press secretary. After the incident, people started flooding the business’ Yelp reviews!

One brave restaurant owner decided to take a stand against the Trump administration on June 23. When Sarah Huckabee Sanders dropped by The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia for a meal with her family, the owner of the business decided to kick her out.

The incident was first revealed by Jaike Foley-Schultz, an alleged waiter at the restaurant, who took to Facebook to announce that Sanders was denied service at the establishment. “I just served Sarah huckabee sanders for a total of 2 minutes before my owner kicked her out along with 7 of her other family members…” he wrote.

The White House press secretary then confirmed the news on the morning of June 23 in a tweet that said, “Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” she wrote. “Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”

Shortly after the incident became public knowledge, The Red Hen’s Yelp reviews were invaded by Republicans and Democrats alike, according to Newsweek. The reviews ranged from 1 to 5 stars, with most commenters thanking the business for taking a moral stand. “Cant wait to visit this establishment when I pass thru in July. From what I hear they have great food standards morals and respect for human decency. This is my type of place,” Mashay Clart wrote, along with a 5 star rating.

However, some reviewers were angry at the restaurant for the way they treated Sanders and her family. “Kicking out patrons based on political bias ie Sarah Sanders. This is an outrage and completely unacceptable in this day and age,” a user named Matt M. wrote, giving the eatery 1 star. “Please apologize so we can move on in peace.”