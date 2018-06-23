Rose Leslie’s Wedding Dress: ‘GOT’ Star Looked Stunning Marrying Kit Harington In Lace Gown

Now, this is a royal wedding! We love Harry and Meghan, but now, Rose has become a princess, getting married to her ‘GOT’ co-star Kit at a castle in Scotland. See her gorgeous gown below!

Congratulations are in order for Rose Leslie and Kit Harington! The lovebirds tied the knot at Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland on June 23. Rose looked absolutely STUNNING, wearing a gorgeous lace long-sleeved gown. Her hair was styled into subtle waves under a crown of white flowers.

Taking pointers from another Royal Wedding, Rose followed in Meghan Markle‘s footsteps with a natural makeup look. Her skin was glowing and her soft blush perfectly complimented her mauve lip gloss.

The two met on the set of Game Of Thrones. They played lovers on-screen, and that romance translated off-screen as well! It was definitely a “family affair” as multiple cast members attended the wedding. Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, landed at the airport on Friday, June 22. Kit even joked that their wedding was going to halt production of the show, so that everyone could attend! Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke were also there to congratulate the happy couple!

Kit and Leslie announced their engagement on September 27, 2017 with a blurb in The Times of London newspaper! The headline was Mr. K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie, and the announcement followed: “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.” I love the traditional details about this wedding!