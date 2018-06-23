Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Go On Romantic Trip To Mumbai — See Pics Of Their Date In India

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra looked incredible when they headed out for a sweet date night during their trip in India on June 22 and it definitely proved they’re still going strong in their growing relationship!

Nick Jonas, 25, and girlfriend Priyanka Chopra, 35, have been on a romantic trip in India and on June 22, the couple stepped out for a sweet date night that looked too good to be true! After publicly being seen heading out together at night, Nick then took to his Instagram story to share a more private moment between them. The singer shared a clip from the eventful night that featured an adorable Priyanka giggling and walking up to the camera. “Her,” he captioned the video along with a heart-eyed emoji. Aw! He definitely seems happier than ever with the gorgeous actress and a trip to another country is proof that things may be getting pretty serious between the two!

If the new couple seems comfortable together it’s due to good reason. They were friends for a while before they decided to take things to the next level so we can bet they know each other pretty well. Despite their 10 year age difference, they seem to know how to make things work and want to enjoy each other as much as they can.

In addition to their trip to India, Priyanka and Nick have been seen out and about in Los Angeles for other date nights as well as traveling in New York and each time sends our hearts all a flutter. We don’t want to speak too soon but if things continue to go well, perhaps Priyanka will find herself in the same position as her friend Meghan Markle – a married woman! We guess we’ll have to just wait and see where the lovebirds go from here and we’re so ready for it!

We’re excited to see where Priyanka and Nick go from here. Whether they continue their relationship or eventually decide to just stay friends, we wish them both happiness and love!