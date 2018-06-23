NYC Man, 35, Allegedly Chops Off Pregnant 35-Year-Old Wife’s Arm With A Knife & Is On The Loose

OMG. A New York man is frantically being looked for by police after he allegedly cut off his pregnant wife’s arm and two fingers causing her to land in the hospital in critical condition.

Truly shocking. New York City police are searching for a man identified as Yong Lu, 35, from Brooklyn, NY, after he allegedly cut off his pregnant wife’s arm and two fingers on her other arm with a steak knife during a dispute around 12:20 p.m. on June 21 and then quickly fled the scene on foot, according to People. The NYPD is also asking for the public’s help in the search after the wild and tragic incident. Yong’s 35-year-old wife, who has not been named, arrived to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition after the dispute but her condition is now stable. Doctors were fortunately able to reattach her arm and although she’s pregnant, there’s been no official news on how far along she is or whether or not the fetus has been harmed.

The New York Police Department’s 72nd Precinct took to Twitter on the same day as the incident to share a photo of Yong along with his description in the hopes it will obtain leads on his whereabouts. “WANTED: Male, Asian, approximately 5’6, 130 lbs for felonious assault that occurred on 55th street between 4-5 ave. on June 21st. Help us find this individual, share information. #800577TIPS,” the tweet read.

Neighbors who lived next door to the couple in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn told the NYDN that they have been living there for about two years with a seven-year-old son and usually kept to themselves. “Americans, everybody is working,” they said. “When we come back, we don’t talk a lot.”

We’ll definitely be keeping track of this shocking story as more unfolds and will update with any new details.