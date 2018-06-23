Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Have Steamy Makeout While She Stuns In Bikini– See Pic

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima can’t keep their hands off each other! The couple were spotted passionately kissing while taking a dip in the Mediterranean! See the pic here!

Italy is for lovers! This is certainly true for Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Younes Bendjima, 25, as their Capri vacation has been filled with lots of PDA. On June 22, the KUWTK star and her model beau were photographed making out in the sea, and we’re obsessed. However, we just want to know how they were able to stay afloat! This was of course, on the same day Younes was spotted taking sexy pics of Kourtney in her itsy bitsy teeny weeny yellow bikini. He’s such a good boyfriend!

In addition to their days in Capri, Younes and Kourt also stopped in Rome where they enjoyed shopping and seemingly delicious food. It’s clear they’re happy to be reunited as this is the first time we’ve seen them together in months. But, not everyone is here for their love. “Scott [Disick] is being a total hypocrite about Kourtney’s vacation with Younes. He’s actually got the nerve to complain about her being an absent mom,” a source close to Scott told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes! We’re sure Kourtney’s kids Mason, Reign, and Penelope Disick are doing just fine. In fact, her sister Khloe Kardashian took to Snapchat on June 22 to share a video of Mason dancing and telling jokes.

“Scott is doing his best to ruin her vacation by sending her mean text messages. He swears he doesn’t want her back, so this is just about making life hard for her. He’s so childish,” our insider continued.

Well, we hope Kourt doesn’t let Scott get to her too much, but by the looks of these photos, it seems her only focus is Younes!