Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Wedding: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Tie The Knot In Castle Ceremony

We all knew a wedding was coming — but it’s finally here! While Kit and Rose’s romance didn’t end well on ‘GoT,’ these two got their happy ending in real life and we couldn’t be more excited to share their ceremony deets.

Stop everything! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie just got married, and we haven’t been this excited since HBO announced a Game of Thrones prequel. The costars tied the knot today in Aberdeen’s Wardhill Castle — and since fans are convinced Kit’s character, Jon Snow, is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen, can we get away with calling this the next Royal Wedding? Either that, or the greatest GoT cast party of all time.

The ceremony was attended by plenty of co-stars from the HBO series. Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams arrived together in matching black and red ensembles. Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke were also in attendance for the nuptials. Rose wore a stunning long-sleeved lace gown and accessorized with a flower crown under her veil. She looked stunning!

Kit asked for the show’s production to be shut down so the cast and crew could attend their ceremony, and the couple sent out a whopping 200 invitations. They kept things fun with Jon Snow stamps, but did they incorporate anything else from the show where they met and fell in love?

If you’ve seen Game of Thrones, you know that Kit and Rose’s characters, Jon and Ygritte, did not get the happy ending they deserved — in fact, their romance ended with an arrow to the chest. And even though Jon broke his Night’s Watch abstinence vows when they fell in love, we know Kit will be keeping the IRL vows he made today. He and Rose are clearly so in love and so happy! Jon even admitted that he proposed earlier than planned because he simply couldn’t wait. Aw! The perf pair have been sparking romance rumors since 2012 and got engaged five years later after moving in together.

We’re so glad they finally had their magical moment! Fans have been waiting so long for this — but not as long as they’ve been waiting for HBO to announce a release date for the final season of Game of Thrones. This gorg ceremony was enough to hold us over for awhile, though. Will Sophie Turnerand Joe Jonas be next?