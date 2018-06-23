Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s Wedding — Which ‘GoT’ Cast Members Attended The Ceremony?

When two ‘Game of Thrones’ stars tie the knot, you know all of Westeros has to show up and support! So it’s no surprise that Kit and Rose’s wedding was a star-studded affair. Find out who showed up here!

We may never get over the fact that we weren’t invited to Kit Harington and Rose Leslie‘s gorgeous wedding. TBH, we haven’t been this upset since their characters’ romance came to a tragic end in season four — especially once we found out that their ceremony took place in a castle in Aberdeen. So fitting for the Game of Thrones stars, right? But even though we weren’t one of the 200 lucky people the couple sent Jon Snow-stamped invites to, we have to admit that their guest list was perfection. After seven seasons of the hit HBO show, we’ve still never seen so many Lannisters, Starks and Targaryens in one room! It’s a good thing the cast members get along better in real life than they do in Westeros, or else this could have been another Red Wedding.

Seeing everyone side by side to support their costars’ fairy-tale romance is incredible! So incredible, in fact, that we don’t mind that production of the final season was halted to get everyone together. “I rang [the producer] up and I said, ‘I’m getting married and it’s your fault, actually.’ I think for the final season he is so stressed that he’s reached that peaceful level,” Kit said, according to our sister site IndieWire. “I was like, ‘You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.’ They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down.” We think if anything was worth waiting a little longer for season eight, it was THIS — and maybe Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas‘s wedding. Who’s with us?

Some of the GoT stars to show up at the elegant nuptials of Kit and Rose included Sophie along with Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, John Bradley-West, Liam Cunningham and Gemma Whelan. Seeing so many stars from such a fantastic TV show in one place is something we absolutely love and we’re glad it was able to happen for such a joyous occasion!

We still don’t know when GoT will be back on the small screen for its final season, but updates on this stunning ceremony — slash cast reunion — will hold us over for awhile, at least.