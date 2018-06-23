Khloe K’s Heart ‘Melted’ Seeing Tristan With True & Prince: She Wants Another Baby Despite His Cheating

Tristan shared a rare photo of his kids on June 22, and it’s got Khloe feeling really happy about her little family! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why seeing True and Prince together has her wanting more kids!

Family first! Despite all of the speculation, Tristan Thompson is a doting father. The NBA baller posted a photo of himself with his newborn daughter True and son Prince, and we just can’t get enough of how cute they are! And, of course we aren’t the only ones. “Khloe [Kardashian] took the photo of Tristan with Prince and True, and she absolutely loves it. Khloe really wants True to know her big brother, and she’s happy that the kids are spending time together,” a source close to the KUWTK star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. But, how does Tristan’s other baby mama Jordan Craig feel?

“Khloe and Jordan don’t have the best relationship. Jordan totally blames Khloe for her breakup with Tristan, even though Khloe insists things were over between the two of them before she started seeing him,” our insider continued. For those of you who don’t know, Jordan gave birth to Prince in December of 2016, just a few months after Khloe and Tristan started dating. “So, it’s definitely more than a little strained between them. But, Jordan is never going to stop Tristan from seeing his son, and so she has to bite the bullet regarding Khloe as he’s living with her, as much as Jordan hates it, the source added.

“Khloe loves Prince. She thinks he’s totally like a tiny little Tristan, and is just too cute for words. Seeing Tristan with Prince and True melts Khloe’s heart, and it’s even got her thinking about having another baby with him– it seems she’s finally managed to put the whole cheating scandal behind her at last,” our source continued.

Well, we’re glad to know Khloe and Tristan are working past his alleged infidelity as many fans were concerned about the status of their relationship after seeing videos and photos of him with multiple women throughout Khloe’s pregnancy. But, now that they’re back in LA it seems they’re better than ever. We just hope Khloe, Tristan, and Jordan are able to get along and be one big blended family!