Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber: Kendall Jenner Wants To ‘Warn’ Loved Up BFF ‘To Be Careful’

With things heating up between Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, one party in her camp is a bit worried about the potential outcome. Here’s why Kendall Jenner ‘wants to warn’ her bestie.

Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Justin Bieber, 24, have been PDA-ing all over New York City lately, but not everyone is thrilled about the exes reuniting. The model’s friend Kendall Jenner, 22, has a few concerns about her pal hooking back up with the singer. “Kendall knows how happy Hailey is to be hanging out with Justin again and that makes her happy but it also makes her worry,” a friend of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Kendall, like most good friends, is just looking out for her BFF’s best interests. “She doesn’t want to be a buzz kill but she can’t help but want to warn Hailey to be careful with Justin,” our insider added. “She doesn’t want to see her friend get hurt. But let’s face it, that’s not what Hailey wants to hear right now so Kendall’s just biting her tongue and trying to be supportive. But she knows how Justin can be, so it’s a struggle. For now though she’s choosing to stay quiet and hope for the best.”

We appreciate the supermodel’s concern for her friend, but Hailey is likely aware of how a relationship with Justin could go. The pair previously dated in 2015 and 2016 so this isn’t their first attempt at a romance. However, things have seemed to move quickly between them. Hailey and Justin first stirred up speculation that they were back on when they were spotted hanging out in Miami on June 9.

The “Love Yourself” hitmaker then linked up with Hailey in New York City on June 13, where they were photographed goofing off and smiling for the paparazzi. While these instances seemed entirely platonic, the pair heated things up a few days later when they made out in two different parks across Brooklyn and Manhattan. They then revisited another park on June 22 to kiss some more, this time with JB’s hand on Hailey’s butt. Ah, young love.