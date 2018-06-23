Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her One Cheat Food That She Can’t Help But Eat After Losing 40 Pounds

Kelly Clarkson has never looked better! The singer has lost a whopping 40 pounds, but that doesn’t mean she’s said goodbye to all junk food. Find out what snack she can’t live without!

Kelly Clarkson, 36, has a new body, and she’s not afraid to show it! As we previously told you, the “I Don’t Think About You” singer reportedly dropped an estimated 40 pounds, and the proof is in her new wardrobe. The Voice coach has flaunted a number of figure hugging ensembles at the latest awards shows including a fitted blue and black stripped dress with mesh accents at the Radio Disney Awards on June 23– all thanks to diet and exercise. However, she still has room for cheat days. “My cheat meal is a chocolate chip cookie– because why wouldn’t it be?” Kelly jokingly told reporters ahead of the show. See, this is why we love her! You can have your cake, or well, cookie and eat it too!

In addition to her chocolate chip cookie confession, Kelly also dished on her other weight loss secrets. “It’s a book. It might not work for you, so don’t judge me. But, it worked for me. It is about treating medicine like medicine and not like candy. It’s about food being food for fuel and not to be toxic and load it with antibiotics,” Kelly said. That’s definitely a good way to look at dieting.

So, what food has Kelly been using for fuel? “She’s been living on a high-protein diet and has swapped sugary treat for raw vegetables,” a source told Life & Style back in May. “She started losing weight four months ago. She’s been working out with a trainer four times a week,” the source continued. But, diet or her busy schedule aren’t the only things that has Kelly’s focus these days. “My biggest thing isn’t even work. I can do a good job of staying focused on each individual thing at a time, but my biggest priority is my children,” Kelly told said. Kelly is the mother of River Rose and Remington Alexander Blackstock with her husband Brandon.

“We don’t want anyone to feel like they are lost in the cracks. So, we really strive as parents because we are really busy parents, but we strive to make sure they feel like they count, that they matter, they’re appreciated, their voice is validated, and that we explain to them, ‘We have a crazy life,'” Kelly continued. “We have a lot of crazy, great opportunities because of it, but our main focus is our kids.”