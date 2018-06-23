Josh Duhamel & Eiza Gonzalez Cuddle Up On Mall Date & Prove They’re Getting Serious: See PDA Pic

Going strong! Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez were spotted walking arm in arm while at the mall in Los Angeles on June 23. See the sweet shot here!

Now that their relationship is confirmed, Josh Duhamel, 45, and Eiza Gonzalez, 28, are putting their romance on full display! The pair, who were first spotted together on June 8, were photographed on a sweet mall date on Saturday. The lovebirds were seen laughing, smiling, and even walking hand in hand. Looks like they’re really into each other! For the occasion, Eiza kept it casual by wearing a fitted red crop sweater with high waisted black jeans. Josh, who also wore black denim, looked equally chill. However, he pulled his look together with a baseball cap.

While seeing them together in public is pretty new, Josh and Eiza have reportedly been seeing each other for a few months after meeting at a party following Jennifer Lopez’s pre-Super Bowl concert. “They drank and partied together until very late. After, Josh reached out to a mutual friend and asked for Eiza’s number,” a source told Us Weekly. “They definitely have a connection because they’ve been FaceTiming and texting nonstop while she’s been in England. They’re keeping it on the down-low. He’s telling her he’s never met anyone like her before,” the source added. Well, the chemistry is definitely there, and it’s all in the photos!

But, before Eiza, Josh was married to Fergie, 42, for 8 years. Together they share son Axl Jack Duhamel, and it appears they’re still on pretty good terms after splitting in 2017. In fact, Josh even sent the “Glamorous” singer flowers after she was trolled for her National Anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18.

So, we’re sure Fergie has given them her blessing. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for the couple, and we wish them all the best!