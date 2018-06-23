Jared Haibon Admits ‘I Was An Idiot’ & ‘I’m The Luckiest Man Since Ashley Still Loves Me’

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti got really candid about their adorable romance and upcoming nuptials! Find out when they plan on saying ‘I do,’ and why they aren’t in a rush to have kids!

Former The Bachelorette contestant Jared Haibon and Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti are living proof that true love will always find it’s way! After rejecting her for at least three years, Jared got down on one knee and proposed to Ashley while they were in Mexico for the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise on June 17. “I have just been an idiot and I finally had a come to Jesus moment, and I am the luckiest man alive because Ashley still loves me,” Jared told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. But, what really led to this “come to Jesus” moment?!

“I think for me it was to possibly lose the most important person in my life, which is Ashley and me not being the man I want to be and stepping up to the plate. So, that is when I really realized I need to be a man and be the guy I know I can be and so that is what I did. It is the best decision I have ever made in my entire life,” Jared continued. How sweet! “We are the perfect combination of opposites and alike because he is far more easy going, and I am much more controlling and nit picky and a lot more type A. He is very type B, which works very well for us,” Ashley chimed in. Well, they do say opposites attract!

So, now that Ashley’s got the ring, which is pretty huge, the couple has a lot to plan. However, they’re not exactly jumping into wedding planning or thinking too far in the future. “We are not rushing into anything. We got engaged because we love each other and want to spend the rest of our lives together. Nothing has changed since we got engaged. We are still madly in love and things are going great, so I think right now we are not rushing into a marriage and when it feels right we will do it,” Jared said.

“We are not rushing into kids, when it feel right we will go into that part of our live and then other than that we are taking it day by day,” Jared continued. “But, it will not be a super long engagement– maybe a year or a little less,” Jared added. Well, congrats again to the happy couple!