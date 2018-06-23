Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Donald Trump Furious At Melania’s ‘I Don’t Care’ Jacket Protesting His Mocking Be Best Agenda

REX/Shutterstock
Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hold hands as they walk across the South Lawn as they and their son Barron Trump Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 11 Jun 2017 Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump return to the White House in Washington, DC, after a trip to New Jersey,.
AFP OUT Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chip Somodevilla/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9354387b) Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump President and First Lady return to the White House, Washington, USA - 05 Feb 2018 US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump return to the White House via Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2018. The President and First Lady spent the day in Cincinnati, Ohio. President Trump delivered remarks after touring cylinder manufacturer Sheffer Corporation while the first lady visited patients and their families at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, during an event to celebrate military mothers and spouses Trump, Washington, USA - 09 May 2018
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembarking from Marine One Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington, USA - 10 Sep 2017 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive back at the White House on Marine One from spending the weekend at Camp David during the weekend of hurricanes hitting the US. The President then addressed issues related to the hurricane Harvey and Irma. View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.

Donald Trump was angry that Melania Trump wore her ‘I Don’t Care’ jacket during her visit with migrant children in Texas to get back at him for mocking her ‘Be Best’ campaign.

Donald Trump, 72, was not happy about Melania Trump, 48, wearing her now infamous jacket with the words, “I don’t really care, do u” written on the back during her departure from visiting migrant children in Texas and it turns out that may have just been the reaction she was looking for. “Donald was furious over Melania’s jacket, but then, that’s why she wore it, to piss him off and to cause him maximum embarrassment,” a souce close to Melania EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Donald was left scrambling for an excuse as to why Melania would wear such a thing, especially in such a delicate situation, and the best he could come up with was blaming the ‘fake news.’ Meanwhile, when Donald quizzed her about the jacket, Melania played dumb, claiming she just grabbed a jacket to wear without realizing what was on it, which is obviously ludicrous, but how can he prove otherwise? It really was an amazing act of silent protest on Melania’s behalf to piss him off after his immigration separation policy made a mockery of her ‘Be Best’ campaign.”

Melania getting back at Donald through her jacket may have made her feel empowered but it also caused criticism from many people. The First Lady didn’t seem to mind, however, because getting back at the Donald was reportedly more important than how she portrayed herself. “Even though she was aware that people might misunderstand it and believe she was saying she didn’t care, she felt it really wouldn’t matter, as people believe her to be complicit anyway, simply by the fact that she remains married to Donald,” the source continued.

Although Melania may have been silently dissing her husband with the jacket, her spokesperson tried to convince the public otherwise by saying the jacket choice had no hidden meaning and was simply just a jacket. Donald, of course, also took to Twitter shortly after the news to give a different explanation that talked about how Melania chose to wear the jacket as a jab to the “fake media” but Melania, herself, never confirmed this.