Donald Trump Furious At Melania’s ‘I Don’t Care’ Jacket Protesting His Mocking Be Best Agenda

Donald Trump was angry that Melania Trump wore her ‘I Don’t Care’ jacket during her visit with migrant children in Texas to get back at him for mocking her ‘Be Best’ campaign.

Donald Trump, 72, was not happy about Melania Trump, 48, wearing her now infamous jacket with the words, “I don’t really care, do u” written on the back during her departure from visiting migrant children in Texas and it turns out that may have just been the reaction she was looking for. “Donald was furious over Melania’s jacket, but then, that’s why she wore it, to piss him off and to cause him maximum embarrassment,” a souce close to Melania EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Donald was left scrambling for an excuse as to why Melania would wear such a thing, especially in such a delicate situation, and the best he could come up with was blaming the ‘fake news.’ Meanwhile, when Donald quizzed her about the jacket, Melania played dumb, claiming she just grabbed a jacket to wear without realizing what was on it, which is obviously ludicrous, but how can he prove otherwise? It really was an amazing act of silent protest on Melania’s behalf to piss him off after his immigration separation policy made a mockery of her ‘Be Best’ campaign.”

Melania getting back at Donald through her jacket may have made her feel empowered but it also caused criticism from many people. The First Lady didn’t seem to mind, however, because getting back at the Donald was reportedly more important than how she portrayed herself. “Even though she was aware that people might misunderstand it and believe she was saying she didn’t care, she felt it really wouldn’t matter, as people believe her to be complicit anyway, simply by the fact that she remains married to Donald,” the source continued.

Although Melania may have been silently dissing her husband with the jacket, her spokesperson tried to convince the public otherwise by saying the jacket choice had no hidden meaning and was simply just a jacket. Donald, of course, also took to Twitter shortly after the news to give a different explanation that talked about how Melania chose to wear the jacket as a jab to the “fake media” but Melania, herself, never confirmed this.