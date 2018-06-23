Donald Trump Jr. Cozies Up To GF Kimberly Guilfoyle After Ex-Wife Gives Them Her Blessing

Donald Trump Jr. has made GF Kimberly Guilfoyle Instagram official, posing with his lady backstage at a Poison concert. We’ve got the pics of the hair-metal loving couple.

There’s no more hiding for Donald Trump Jr. 40, and his Fox News host girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, as the couple had a rocking date night at a Poison concert on June 21. His soon to be ex-wife Vanessa, 40, gave the first son her blessing to move on with his love life, so now Junior and Kimberly have finally made their romance public. Don posed next to his sexy lady in a series of photos he happily shared on Instagram, making their relationship IG official for the very first time. That’s the perfect way to tell the world that things are getting serious!

Kimberly looked stunning in a figure hugging bright red catsuit while posing with one arm around her honey Don and the other around Poison lead singer Bret Michaels. In another pic with a different band member, Don had his arm protectively holding onto Kimberly. “Always great catching up with my good friend @bretmichaelsofficial and all the boys from @poison. You can’t find a cooler group of guys who love their fans and do so much for our vets. Great show last night on Long Island. #hairmetal#80s #90s #rock,” he captioned the series of pics.

The couple was all smiles in the photos and they seemed to have a blast on their date night at the Poison concert. Vanessa filed for divorce from Don in March, but revealed they’d been separated since the summer of 2017. She gave him a very public okay on June 14 that she’s fine with him dating Kimberly after Don angrily tweeted an article that called on Fox News to fire the gorgeous former lawyer for mixing pleasure with the politics she covers.

“The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don. We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt livest” Vanessa tweeted. Just over a week later, Don and Kimberly are now officially dating out in the open!