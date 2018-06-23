Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger: How This New Couple Were Set Up By Her Mom Maria Shriver

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have been happily getting to know each other on numerous dates after Katherine’s mom, Maria Shriver introduced them. Are they headed for a long-term romance?

Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, may be on their way to becoming a hot new couple and it’s all because of Katherine’s mom, Maria Shriver! The mother-of-four set up her oldest daughter with the Jurassic Park actor and after “multiple dates”, it’s been going really well, a source told People. “Maria helped set them up,” the source said. “It’s still new.” As with anything new, it can definitely lead to something more intense like a long-term romance and we have to admit that we think Chris and Katherine are pretty adorable together!

The new duo made headlines when they went on a cute picnic date in Santa Barbara, CA. They seemed happy to be around each other as they sat and chatted while eating sandwiches and drinking beverages. Their outing is the first time Chris has been seen on an actual date since he and ex Anna Faris, 41, announced their separation back in Dec. so it’s been a pretty big deal. Since Anna has moved on with her boyfriend Michael Barrett, it would be great to see Chris find love again too!

In addition to getting busy with his love life, Chris has been busy with his career. His new film Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom has just been released and has already been getting great reviews. Although the divorce between him and Anna may have caused him to have a tough year, this new year is looking pretty bright with a lot of potential and we couldn’t be happier for him! We can’t wait to see what Chris gets up to next. As with everything he does, we’re sure it will be amazing!