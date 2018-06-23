7 Wildest Bathing Suit Photoshop Fails: Tori Spelling, Beyonce & More

Photoshop is a nifty tool, but it can be easily spotted. From Tori Spelling to Beyonce to Kardashians, these are the celebrities who have been accused of major bathing suit photoshop fails!

Even the biggest celebrities have been accused of using photoshop to their advantage with their Instagram photos. There’s a lot of pressure when it comes to getting that perfect bathing suit photo for the Gram. However, if these stars do use photoshop, they’re almost always caught by eagle-eyed fans.

Most recently, reality star and Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Tori Spelling, 45, was accused of photoshopping a swimsuit picture that she posted. Once she shared the photo, mean fans claimed that Tori edited body parts such as her arms, legs, waist and chest before posting the photo on Instagram. Can’t we just let Tori live? Thankfully, Tori didn’t seem to take the photoshop accusations to heart too much. She was later spotted out with her five children while on vacation in Palm Springs, California.

But Tori isn’t the only celebrity whose bathing suit photos have been under a microscope. Back in 2014, Beyoncexb, 36, was accused of photoshopping one of her bikini photos to make her thighs appear smaller. The biggest piece of evidence that leans towards some major photoshop work is that the step between Bey’s legs appears to tilt up at a diagonal angle. As expected, Queen Bey has never confirmed she was the photoshopping culprit.

Kendall Jennerxb, 22, was accused of something similar when Kourtney shared a sexy bikini photo with Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Jordyn Woodsxb, 20. In the pic, Kendall and the girl stand tall with water guns, and many fans started to believe that she photoshopped her legs. However, some fans even accused Kourtney of photoshopping because she’s the one who posted the photo! Take a look at more celebrity bathing suit photoshop fails by looking at her jaw-dropping gallery now!