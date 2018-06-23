Ashley Iaconetti Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sizzling Hot Looks

Ashley Iaconetti’s has posted some of her sexiest pics of all-time on her Instagram in the past week! Check out her latest, hottest photos she’s shared with her followers!

Not only has Ashley Iaconetti shocked us all with her engagement announcement this past week, but she’s also stunned her followers with some unbelievably sexy pics on her Instagram. It’s a given that she routinely treats her fans with hot pics, but lately her social media has been on fire. Check out all of her sexy Instagram pics she’s taken in the past seven days and beyond with our Instagram Queen gallery above!

Speaking of her Instagram pics, Ashley recently made everyone’s jaws collectively drop to the floor with a new pic. On Jun. 22, Ashley shared a picture of her engagement ring for the first time — and it was beyond enormous. Well done, Jared Haibon! Meanwhile, Ashley and Jared have just started being vocal about their recent engagement for the first time. Ashley gushed about the proposal in a recent interview, “Of course there were tears, I think we can say that, I think that’s like a dead giveaway.” Whoa, Ashley cried during his proposal? It sounds like he nailed the whole event! Jared went on to say, “We can’t elaborate on the engagement right now, but we’re definitely engaged, we’re super happy and super in love!”

The two have even started contemplating their upcoming wedding — just days after their engagement began! “We’re keeping it in the Bachelor family!” Jared added. “We have somebody in mind who is very near and dear to our hearts, that we would love to have.” We wonder who that could be? We’ll keep you posted with any new pics of Ashley and Jared, and let you know of any updates in their wedding planning!