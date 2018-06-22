Tristan Thompson Posts 1st Photo Of True With Her Brother Prince & He’s Kissing Her — See Pics

For the first time ever, Tristan Thompson shared a picture of both his son Prince & his baby daughter True! Check out the sweet photo of Prince kissing True on the cheek here!

Tristan Thompson is one proud dad! The NBA star not only posted a photo of himself with his son Prince Thompson, the two of them were also joined by newborn True Thompson. That’s right, this is the first time True has been pictured with her half-brother Prince, whose mother is Tristan’s ex Jordan Craig. Along with the sweet pic, Tristan captioned the photo with a heart emoji.

But the cute photos didn’t stop there! Not only did he share a pic of them hanging out together, he also posted a cute pic of Prince kissing baby True on the cheek! Check out the adorable photos of Tristan with True and Prince below

We’ll keep you posted as Tristan shares more sweet pics of his kids hanging together. More details to come…