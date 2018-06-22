Tiny & T.I. Fighting Over Attending BET Awards Together: He ‘Doesn’t Deserve’ Her Support

T.I. is still on thin ice with Tiny! A source close to Tiny told HL EXCLUSIVELY about whether or not the couple are on good enough terms to go to the BET Awards together!

Tiny and T.I. are still on not on good terms after he was caught slapping the butt of his alleged side chick Asia’h Epperson. A friend of Tiny’s gave us the EXCLUSIVE deets about whether or not Tiny is feeling accepting enough to go to the BET Awards with him. “Tiny was supposed to be going with Tip to the BET Awards, but things have changed, and now she’s saying she may not go,” our source said. “She just isn’t ready to deal with Tip yet. She’s still mad as hell and says she may just bail on him. She simply doesn’t feel like he deserves her support right now.”

However, T.I. is being insistent that she go to the awards show with him, and he’s not taking no for an answer. “Tip isn’t letting it slide though,” our source went on to say. “He wants her there and is demanding she come and put on a united front. It’s important to him. Now it’s turned into a huge power struggle and one more thing they’re fighting about.”

Tiny showed that the two hadn’t truly reconciled by liking an Instagram comment that severely dissed T.I. “Dam my Girl Tiny you Bomb as F*** in I Know TI feeling real STUPID rite now getting caught with a DECOY,” the comment written by Instagram user f0xxie35 said, according to Gossip In The City. “[She] ain’t even on your level.” We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Tiny will end up going with T.I. or not to the upcoming BET Awards on Jun. 24.