T.I. Ditches Tiny As She Receives Special Honor At Rhythm & Soul Awards: See Sexy Red Carpet Look

T.I. was no where to be found at the Rhythm & Soul Awards to support Tiny on June 21. Is he in the dog house after he was caught slapping another woman’s butt on video? See her look here!

It was a girls night for Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and her girl group Xscape at the Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on June 21 in LA. The singer was noticeably without her rapper hubby T.I., and well…it’s not a surprise. For those of you who don’t know, Tip was caught getting really touchy with a woman, who’s now allegedly been identified as Asia’h Epperson, 29, a few days ago. It’s been made pretty clear that Tiny and T.I. are NOT on the best of terms. However, that did not stop her from completely killing the red carpet. Tiny looked incredible in a black sequin suit with her signature blonde tresses styled in a half-up half-down hairdo. We’re sure that’ll get Tip’s attention.

Despite the drama, it looks like Tiny put on a brave face for her big night. She was in attendance at the 31st annual Rhythm & Soul Awards for a special honor. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) honored her girl group, Xscape with the ASCAP Golden Note Award. Her bandmates, Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott and LaTocha Scott, who also looked flawless, are also on hand to accept the award. Previous recipients of the prestigious award include: Usher, Lauryn Hill, Ne-Yo, Mary Mary, A Tribe Called Quest, Alicia Keys, New Edition, Lionel Richie, Jermaine Dupri, LL Cool J, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jay-Z and many more.

Meanwhile, T.I. was most recently spotted in South Africa, where he’s celebrating his oldest son’s graduation from high school. He’s with a bunch of guys on the trip, so it looks like the on/off couple are taking some time to do their own thing right now. Tip is expected to attend the BET Awards as a presenter on June 24, but no word yet on if Tiny will jon him.

Other stars who attended the show at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, include: Jermaine Dupri, Offset and Takeoff of Migos, Dej Loaf, PartyNextDoor, Jeremih, Kelly Price, Mike Will Made It, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, and Timbaland. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for Xscape, and we’re even happier Kandi came out. Back in February, the group announced they would be changing their name to Xscap3 after Kandi quit due to her busy schedule. So, this is huge! Congrats again, ladies!