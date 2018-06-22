Tiny ‘Likes’ Comment That Rips T.I. Apart: He’s ‘Feeling Real Stupid’ After Getting Caught

One strategic click on a social media post can say it all. Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris appeared to ‘like’ a comment that slammed T.I. and his alleged side chick who isn’t on her ‘level.’

Did Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, just diss her husband T.I., 37, after he was caught on camera slapping another woman’s butt? The Xscape member appeared to have “liked” an Instagram comment that criticized Tip for allegedly having a side chick, who has been identified as Asia’h Epperson,29.

“Dam my Girl Tiny you Bomb as F*** in I Know TI feeling real STUPID rite now getting caught with a DECOY,” the comment written by Instagram user f0xxie35 said, according to Gossip In The City. “[She] ain’t even on your level.” The commenter then went on to say that “karma” is coming for both Tip and Asia’h before concluding with advice for Tiny. “Stay woke my Girl, Fix your Crown,” the social media user wrote.

The drama between the married couple began on June 17 when a video of the “Whatever You Like” hitmaker getting handsy with Epperson began making the rounds online. While neither of them have spoken publicly about the video, Tiny’s recent “like” pretty much says it all.

The pair have also been spending time away from each other in the days since the footage came out. Tip and his eldest son Messiah – whom he shares with Lashon Dixon — have taken a trip with some friends to South Africa in honor of the 18-year-old’s high school graduation. Meanwhile, his wife had a girls’ night at the Rhythm & Soul Awards on June 21, opting to attend with the rest of her girl group instead of her man.

Oops👀🍷 @asiahepperson A post shared by Gossip in the city (@gossipinthecity) on Jun 21, 2018 at 4:33pm PDT

As we previously reported, Tiny might be considering calling it quits for good. “Tiny is hurt and humiliated and embarrassed,” a friend of Tiny’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s taking her time to really consider it but as of now divorce is very much back on the table, this is very serious.”She originally filed in late 2016, but reconciled by the end of the following year.