‘The Proposal’: Male Contestant Accused Of Allegedly Setting Up Woman For Horrific Date Rape

ABC’s new dating show ‘The Proposal’ has been rocked by a brutal scandal, with a woman accusing contestant Michael J. Friday of allegedly help facilitate her date rape. Learn more about the allegations.

A woman named Erica Denae Meshke accused The Proposal contestant Michael J. Friday in a Facebook post (see below) of allegedly setting up her sickening date rape in November 2017. Meshke and Friday allegedly met on dating app Tinder, and got together in the lobby of an apartment complex in Milwaukee, WI. What Meske described in her post is truly horrifying:

“When I arrived, it was just him and two other 50ish year-old men whom he referred to as his ‘friends,'” Meske claimed. “They poured me a drink, and then I was left alone with the two older men. The original guy never came back, despite me calling and texting. I was told by his friends that he would be back soon.

“So while I waited, I accepted another drink, which I know now was spiked,” she continued. “I was taken to an apartment upstairs by one of the older men, and the things I endured for the next 5 hours were unspeakable. I was threatened afterwards and told that he was very “powerful” and would “find me” if I told anyone what he did.”

Initially, Meshke’s (since edited) post did not name Friday, but included a photo of the male contestants from The Proposal. She then shared a screenshot of Friday’s Instagram account in the comments, identifying him as the man she was accusing in her Facebook post. Following Meshke’s post, ABC pulled the show’s second (prerecorded) episode of The Proposal, they said in a statement with Warner Horizon Productions: “An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week’s episode of The Proposal. While the accusation was not related to the contestant’s appearance on the program, we take it very seriously. ABC and the producers of The Proposal are pulling the episode while this matter is under review.” They confirmed that Friday had been eliminated in the first round of the show.