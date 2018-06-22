11 Stars Looking Red Hot in Thongs & Crop Tops Together: Iggy Azalea, Emily Ratajkowski & More

What’s sexier than a thong? A thong and a crop top! All of your favorite celebrities from Iggy Azalea to Emily Ratajkowski are rocking this look, and we’ve got the hot photos in the gallery below!

Bikinis aren’t the only sexy piece of clothing we’re seeing a lot of this summer! Now that the suns out, the buns are also out, and stars are celebrating the warmer weather by wearing little to nothing! Iggy Azalea, 28, put on quite a show when she posted a video of herself twerking in nothing but a baby blue thong, heels, and a black crop top on June 20. In addition to her jiggling booty, the “Fancy” singer also gave fans a breathtaking view of her incredibly toned legs. Can we say goals?!

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, is another star who loves to show of her bum. The model/actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share a hot mirror selfie of herself wearing a white lace thong paired with a long sleeved crop top, which showed off MAJOR underboob. Her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard is one lucky man! “My God!!! You are a dream,” one fan commented on the NSFW shot. Just like Emily, Kendall Jenner, 22, also posed for a mirror selfie with just a thong and t-shirt, but, it’s clear Kendall wanted the focus to only be on her banging body because she cropped out her face. We’re so here for it!

However, Nicki Minaj’s thong and crop top combo is the best of all time. On the cover of her new single “Chun-Li” released on April 12, Nicki can be seen in a fur Fendi cropped sweater paired with a matching Fendi thong. It doesn’t get anymore iconic than that, right?! This is a trend we definitely don’t want to go away.