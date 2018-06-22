Scott Disick Trying To ‘Ruin’ Kourtney K’s Romantic Trip With Younes — ‘He’s Jealous’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have taken their love overseas again, and her baby daddy Scott Disick is NOT happy about it. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he’s using their trip as a reason to call her an ‘absent mom.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Younes Bendjima, 25, are couple goals! The gorgeous pair have jetted off to Capri, Italy, and by the looks of it, they’re having the time of their lives. On June 22, Younes was photographed taking pics of his KUWTK girlfriend while on a yacht, and we can’t think of anything cuter. However, her ex-boyfriend/baby daddy Scott Disick, 35, is not here for it. “Scott is being a total hypocrite about Kourtney’s vacation with Younes. He’s actually got the nerve to complain about her being an absent mom,” a source close to Scott tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

That’s a pretty low blow. Everyone knows Kourtney is a doting mom to her kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick. Plus, Scott is in a relationship with Sofia Richie, whom he’s taken a lot of trips with also. “It’s obvious that he’s super jealous Kourtney’s so happy with Younes. He won’t admit that he’s jealous, so he’s looking for something else to complain about,” our insider continued. “Scott is doing his best to ruin her vacation by sending her mean text messages. He swears he doesn’t want her back, so this is just about making life hard for her. He’s so childish,” the source continued. Well, it certainly sounds like it’s more than just making life hard for Kourt!

Nevertheless, we hope Kourtney doesn’t let Scott get to her too much. After all, her vacation with Younes is the first time we’ve seen them together in months! In addition to Capri, the lovebirds also visited Rome where they enjoyed shopping and incredible food. What a trip!