Sarah Hyland Hospitalized: Reveals Shocking Photo Of ‘Painful’ Swollen Face

‘Modern Family’ star Sarah Hyland has been hospitalized. The starlet revealed her recent health troubles, including a ‘painful’ swollen face, on her Instagram Story on June 21. Is she OK? Here’s everything we know so far.

Sarah Hyland, 27, posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her swollen face during her latest hospital stay. “Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” she captioned the photo of her face. The Modern Family actress also noted, “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

The actress was hospitalized on June 18. While we don’t know for sure if she’s still in the hospital, she did share a sweet Instagram video of her dog and wrote, “Can’t wait to come back to my precious angel princess. She’s perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times. This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment.”

Sarah’s hospitalization comes 6 years after her life-saving kidney transplant because of her battle with kidney dysplasia, which is caused by the kidneys not developing correctly in the womb. Her health troubles continued after the 2012 transplant, and she was bullied online by mean trolls because of the amount of weight she had lost. She opened up about her fluctuating weight in 2017 and called out the haters. “No one’s head should be bigger than their body but considering I’ve basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like. So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should,” she wrote on Twitter. “I don’t mind when you say that I look pregnant. Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from my medication that is saving my life,” she says. “For those on Prednisone I know what you’re going through and I commend you sticking it out as I have.”

Prednisone is a common medication used after a kidney transplant, according to the National Kidney Foundation. One of the side effects is face, arms, hands, lower legs, and feet swelling. Sarah recently revealed that she only weighs 87 pounds as a result of suffering from “chronic pain.” Get well soon, Sarah! HollywoodLife has reached out to Sarah’s team for further comment.