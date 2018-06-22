Meghan Trainor & More Celebs Rock The Red Carpet At The 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards

It’s time for the Radio Disney Music Awards red carpet! Stars like Carrie Underwood, Meghan Trainor, and ‘American Idol’ winner Maddie Poppe have graced the carpet in stellar looks. See the arrivals here!



The 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards don’t air until Saturday, June 23, but the red carpet is already rolled out for the taping! Carrie Underwood, Meghan Trainor, and more of our favorite stars have arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California in super fun fashion. From bright colors to cute patterns, the red carpet attendees didn’t hold back from taking fashion risks and playing around with their style choices! We’re especially obsessed with Meghan’s green long-sleeved cutout gown.

We’re beyond excited to see Janet Jackson on the red carpet. Radio Disney previously revealed that the 52-year-old singer will receive the first-ever Impact Award during the event, just one month after she was awarded the Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20. The honor recognizes Jackson’s influence on the world of entertainment and society. Definitely well deserved!

But Jackson isn’t the only fierce female musician who will be honored during the event. Underwood will receive the Hero Award and Kelly Clarkson will receive the Icon Award. All so well deserved! But before these inspiring women accept their awards, we can admire their spectacular fashion statements on the red carpet!

There are also some great performances to look forward too. Meghan Trainor, Charlie Puth, American Idol winner Maddie Poppe, Marshmello, and Echosmith will all have their chance to wow fans with their solo performances. Underwood will also take the stage with Ludacris during the event as well. We can’t wait to see all these musicians rock the stage during the show!

The 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards airs Saturday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and multiple Disney-branded platforms including Radio Disney, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app and Disney.com/RDMA.