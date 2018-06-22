Radio Disney Awards Best Dressed — Savannah Outen, Carrie Underwood & More

Singers, actresses, and dancers were all shining bright at the Radio Disney Music Awards, which took place on June 22 in Hollywood. See pics of the prettiest dresses at the show below!

Held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California, the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards were full of fun and laughs! The award show had big star power as well! Carrie Underwood, Meghan Trainor, and American Idol’s Maddie Poppe all took the stage, but first, they looked amazing on the red carpet! Meghan looked gorgeous in a green jumpsuit with wide-leg pants. It had sexy cut-outs on her chest and stomach. I also LOVED her bob — it’s the haircut of the summer! Sabrina Carpenter looked gorgeous, as usual!

Figure skater Mirai Nagasu looked chic in an embroidered white dress with flirty, ruffled sleeves. Raven Symoné showed off her unique personal style. Olivia Holt, from the new show Cloak & Dagger, looked flirty and fun. Remember when she dyed her hair pink? We always love her look! Witney Carson from Dancing with the Stars cha cha’d down the carpet! Ajiona Alexus from 13 Reasons Why looked so pretty. Lizzy Greene looked super cute in a strapless sea-foam green mini and strappy sandals. Savannah Outen wore a teal sequin midi dress — radiant! Carrie Bernans looked cool in a bright yellow jacket, which she belted and pulled off the shoulder.

Janet Jackson is receiving the Impact Award, and Kelly Clarkson is getting the Icon Award. Be sure to watch the show on Saturday, June 23 at 8:00pm EDT/PDT on Disney Channel! And make sure you check out our best dressed stars in the photo gallery attached above!