Paul McCartney Takes The Driver’s Seat For An Epic Episode Of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With James Corden– Watch

Paul McCartney and James Corden swapped seats and harmonized to Paul’s ‘Baby You Can Drive My Car’ on ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ and it was incredible! Check it out here!

Every episode of Carpool Karaoke is great, but the June 21 episode was the best yet. Legendary Beatles member Paul McCartney, 76, hopped in the front seat with James Corden and they sang all of his hits including: “Penny Lane,” “Blackbird,” and “Baby You Can Drive My Car.” Pretty fitting, right? However, being that this particular episode was shot in Paul’s hometown of Liverpool, Paul took over the wheel! It was quite the tour as Paul pointed out the church where he was a choir boy, the literal Penny Lane street sign, and his old barber shop.

Paul also dished on the inspiration behind “Let It Be.” He explained that he once had a dream where his mother reassured him that everything was going to be okay. He remembers her mouthing the words “Just let it be,” and well, the rest is history! The moment was so touching that, James even teared up. Don’t you just wish you were there?! And just when we thought the episode couldn’t get anymore epic, Paul took James to his childhood home where he and late band member John Lennon wrote music. Once back in the car, James and Paul rocked out to more songs, and we’re just so sad it had to come to an end.

So, if you’re like us, and Paul’s Carpool Karaoke has you dying for new music, you’re in luck. The icon recently released two new singles “I Don’t Know” and “Come On To Me” on June 20. He also announced his upcoming album Egypt Station, which will be released on September 7. The album will be pretty historic considering it’s his first in five years. We can’t wait to hear it!