Young Trump Staffers Reveal No One In DC Will Date Them & The Stories Are The Stuff Of Legend

Good luck getting a date if you’re a White House staffer! It’s not easy, according to anonymous young staffers who divulged in a new interview that the mention of his name makes their Tinder dates run for the hills!

Excuse us while we play a sad song on the smallest violin in the world. Young people working for the Donald Trump administration have found that they have a difficult time dating in Washington, DC, multiple anonymous staffers told Politico. For many, things will be going swimmingly when they start chatting with a hottie on Tinder — until they reveal what they do for a living. It’s all downhill from there, with “Trump supporters swipe left” apparently being the “single most common disclaimers on dating app profiles in Washington,” according to the site. Bummer!

A 31-year-old female administration official at the White House, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Politico that she has “very, very frequent” problems with matches on dating apps. “You do the small talk thing, and you have a very good conversation, and then they might say, ‘You didn’t vote for Trump, right?’” she said. “As soon as I say, ‘Of course I did,’ it just devolves into all-caps ‘HOW COULD YOU BE SUCH A RACIST AND A BIGOT?’ And ‘You’re going to take away your own birth control.’” During a recent exchange with one of her matches, the man asked her, “Do you rip babies from their mothers and then send them to Mexico?” Damn!

“I literally got the other day, ‘Thanks but no thanks. Just Googled you and it said you were a mouthpiece for the Trump administration. Go fuck yourself,’” another anonymous official said. “I’m no longer on Bumble.” The Trump millennials have now figured out when they need to have “The Talk” with the people they’re seeing. Said a male former White House staffer: “I just know that going in, I need to be able to get it out at the right time and not get it out too early to the point where it’s like, ‘Hey, I worked for Trump, you should stop talking to me,’ but late enough in that eventually they know that there is this information floating out there that I worked for this guy and hopefully you have now seen that I’m not a horrible person and we can go further with this.”

So what are they to do? Be single forever? A common solution, apparently, is to date within the administration (*cough* Hope Hicks and Rob Porter) Examples given by Politico are Mike Ambrosini, 27, who is a former special assistant to the president and director of the office of the chief of staff and his fiancée Vanessa Morrone, 27, the White House director of regional communications; Madeleine Westerhout, Trump’s executive assistant, and Ben Schramm, a political appointee at the Pentagon and a former Marine social aide at the White House; Giovanna Coia, a White House press assistant, and John Pence, a senior adviser on Trump’s reelection campaign. Good luck to everyone else!