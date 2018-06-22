Nick Jonas Has ‘Heart Eyes’ For Priyanka Chopra — Watch Him Gush Over Her In Cute New Video

Nick Jonas showed off how much he cares for Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram Story! Watch him seriously swoon over her here!

Not only does Nick Jonas only have eyes for Priyanka Chopra, he has heart eyes for her! Recently, Priyanka made an appearance on his Instagram Story. And if that wasn’t sweet enough, along with the video of Priyanka smiling and approaching him, Nick wrote “Her” and posted a heart eyes emoji. And you know what heart eyes emojis mean… Are these two in love? While you wonder if they’ve said the “L” word to each other yet, watch the video of their romantic night together below!

It seems that these two are getting serious very quickly. The two are taking a page out of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s playbook by moving in together, according to a new report. Nick is telling pals that Priyanka is the one and he’s asked her to move in with him,” an insider told Life & Style. “Nick loves that Priyanka is older and more mature than his exes. There’s no game playing. They have a really easy relationship.”

Apparently, Priyanka is so taken with Nick — he’s the consummate gentleman. “Nick is without a doubt the most romantic man Priyanka has ever dated,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s such a gentleman and constantly goes out of his way to make her feel special.” And when it comes down it, it’s all about the hilarious texts he’s sending her. Our source added, “Nick is always sending Priyanka cute messages and funny memes that remind him of her, and he even writer her poetry, which she loves.”

Priyanka via Nick Jonas IG story pic.twitter.com/uJGFSJBpxw — Priyanka Chopra FC (@PcOurHeartbeat) June 22, 2018

These two are so sweet together! We’ll keep you posted if Nick and Priyanka do end up moving in together or if they take any more cute videos of each other.