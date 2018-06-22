Mike Colter: ‘Luke Cage’ Star Expecting Baby #2, A Daughter, With Wife Iva — We’re ‘Happy’

Mike Colter’s about to become a dad again! The ‘Luke Cage’ star’s wife, Iva, is officially pregnant with their 2nd child, and while they’re understandably ‘nervous,’ they’re also super excited! Find out here how far along she is!

Mike Colter, 41, is already outnumbered by females at home, but he and his wife, Iva Colter, are about to make room for one more! The star of Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and The Defenders and his wife are expecting their second child, another little girl, according to People magazine. Iva is already six months along in her pregnancy, and they’re so excited to give their first child, 3-year-old Naiella, a sibling! At the same time though, they’re anticipating a lot of change, which is also slightly nerve-wracking for any new parent.

“We are feeling happy but a bit nervous as well. It’s a new member of the family,” the duo said. “While it will shift focus for us again, our daughter will probably be affected the most, so we are making sure she feels comfortable and excited with the change to our growing family.” Little Naiella turned three years old just earlier this month, and in April, Mike talked about how his little girl is quickly learning how to communicate with him to get what she wants!

“I thought I’d be more strict, but I think it’s a combination of strict and fun because if I tell her to do something, she takes her time. She looks at me and sizes it up, deciding whether she’s going to do it or not,” the actor told People. “She says no, but I can tell she’s trying to calculate how much she can get away with. He continued: “I’m pretty firm because if she doesn’t listen, I say, ‘You have to be a good listener,’ and if she still doesn’t listen then I get pretty serious with her and give her a talking to. I let her understand that there are ramifications for not listening to Daddy.”

There’s no question Naiella is developing quite a personality. After all, Mike also revealed his daughter speaks her mind, which is sometimes “awkward.” “She doesn’t understand that some things are weird, like you don’t say certain things,” Mike explained. “She tells people to take their shoes off when they come into the house, like, ‘Take your shoes off! Take your shoes off!’ and she’ll tell people, ‘You have ugly feet.’ She’s a little honest for her age.” Congrats again to Mike and Iva!