It was another week of fabulous fashion, from fun florals to sheer lace, see the best dressed stars of the week in photos below!

Meghan Markle wore a white Givenchy — same as her wedding dress — at the Royal Ascot on June 19. Gwyneth Paltrow rocked a trendy one shoulder floral dress by Emilia Wickstead that was absolutely perfect for summer at the Gwyneth Paltrow x Frederique Constant watch launch party in London on June 21. Back in the states, Gwyneth’s go-to trainer Tracy Anderson looked lovely in yellow at an event in the Hamptons. Her workout classes are no joke! I recently took her class thanks to Google Home (we jammed out to music playing on the speaker!) and it was so hard, but so fun!

Ciara wore a hot pink jumpsuit and matching blazer by Tom Ford at the Victoria and Albert Museum Summer Party in London on June 20. Ruth Negga wore a floral Michael Kors dress while promoting her show Preacher at the AOL Build Speaker Series in New York on the 20th. Zendaya wore Carolina Herrera while presenting at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 16. Also at the MTV Awards, Camila Mendes wore a black lace and sheer Elisabetta Franchi gown. Her hair looked PERFECT and frizz-free — see her drugstore secret right here!

Olivia Holt, from the new show Cloak and Dagger, looked so sweet and sassy in a mini in Monte Carlo, Monaco on June 16. Alison Brie looked flawless in a ruched red dress or the Late Night with Seth Meyers. I was OBSESSED with her black and gold heels — they are the ‘Zuzu’ high heel sandal from CHLOE GOSSELIN. See all the best dressed stars of the week in the gallery attached above!