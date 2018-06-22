Maddie Poppe Looks Perfect For Summer In Floral Dress At The Radio Disney Music Awards

‘American Idol’ winner Maddie Poppe just arrived on the red carpet for the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards! She looked stunning in a stunning navy and white floral dress. See her gorgeous ensemble here!

Maddie Poppe, 20, has arrived on the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards red carpet! The American Idol winner showed up to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California looking nothing short of stunning. For the big event, she rocked a daisy-patterned navy button-down dress. So cute! She paired the summery ensemble with stark white sneakers and styled her blonde locks into space buns.

Maddie walked alone on the carpet, which is a rare occurrence for fans. Since we’re used to seeing her on the competition series, we’re used to seeing her surrounded by her fellow contestants. In fact, there’s one fellow Idol alum that fans expected to see her with today – her boyfriend and the show’s runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson, 19!

Fans were in the dark about their romance for most of the show, but the couple let everyone in on the secret just before the results were revealed during the show’s finale on May 21. “She’s my best pal,” Caleb told host, Ryan Seacrest, 43. “I’ve known her since Hollywood Week, and she actually happens to be my girlfriend.” So cute! These two aren’t the only contestants to find love on the revived series’ most recent season. Finalists Gabby Barrett, 18, and Cade Foehner, 21, also began dating after meeting on the show.

Show host Katy Perry, 33, had nothing but kind words to say about the couple, calling their romance “divine intervention” in an interview with People. “You can’t write this stuff,” the “Swish Swish” hitmaker told the magazine following the finale. We definitely approve of these two, too!

Maddie will also be performing during the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards, but we’ll have to wait a day to watch her take the stage. The 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards airs Saturday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and multiple Disney-branded platforms including Radio Disney, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app and Disney.com/RDMA.