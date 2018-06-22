A day after hiding her amazing body in a baggy yellow tracksuit, Kylie Jenner is back to flaunting her killer curves and super flat abs in a colorful green crop top. We’ve got the pics

Kylie Jenner is back to her sexy self in a neon green crop top and skirt. She posted the pics flaunting her incredibly toned body from a Paris rooftop on June 22 in photos on her Instagram stories. The day before she hid her curves while attending the Louis Vuitton SS19 menswear showing in Paris in a super baggy yellow tracksuit featuring a long-sleeved hoodie top and pants that looked like they were made of windbreaker fabric. This time around she’s giving fans what they want, highlighting her tiny waist and flat abs with the rest of her hourglass figure framed by the tight fabric. The adorable summery outfit featured neat ties on the top of her skirt and the bottom of her crop top. The bright lime green color was also perfect for the season.

The lip kit mogul captioned one of the pics “Chillin in Paris” as she leaned against a rooftop railing while looking out at the French capital. On June 21, Ky attended the first showing of designer Virgil Abloh‘s work as the creative director for LV menswear. The event brought out many celebrity fans, as not only was sis Kim Kardashian on hand sitting next to Kylie in the front row with hubby Kanye West, Bella Hadid and Rihanna were also front and center to check out Virgil’s creations.

Bella ended up heading out that night in a nearly identical outfit that Ky wore to the Louis Vuitton show. She donned a canary yellow baggy jumpsuit on a dinner run and accentuated it with a white fanny pack. Neon is apparently the total style point of the summer, and Kylie continued the ball rolling with her delicious green look after wearing bright yellow.

While Kylie and Kim have taken Paris, their sister Kourtney Kardashian is also in Europe vacationing in nearby Italy. The 39-year-old and her 24-year-old boyfriend of one year Younes Bendjima took in the sights in Rome before heading to the island of Capri on June 22. Like her sisters, she went bold and bright in a yellow bikini while sunbathing aboard a boat on the Mediterranean Sea. Ahhh….the life of the Kar-Jenners is so aspirational.