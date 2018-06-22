Younes Bendjima Proves Himself To Be The Best BF Ever Taking Sexy Vacay Pics Of Kourtney Kardashian

Younes Bendjima is not only super sexy, he’s good with a camera when it comes to taking pics of GF Kourtney Kardashian frolicking in a bikini while on a vacay in Capri.

didn’t need just the paparazzi capture her romantic day boating on the Mediterranean Sea with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The 24-year-old model made sure to take pics and video of his stunning 39-year-old reality star girlfriend frolicking in a sexy yellow bikini as they soaked in the Italian sun on June 22. The couple traveled from Rome to the island in the Bay of Naples to continue their hot summer vacation. Mother of three Kourt showed off her amazing figure in a sexy yellow bikini, looking fit and fine thanks to her all-natural diet and hard-earned workouts.

In an IG stories video, the Algerian model showed his lady in her bikini as they cruised along an inlet with huge limestone cliffs on either side. Paparazzi pics showed him taking personal pics of Kourt sunbathing aboard the boat on his smart phone. She struck a sexy pose with her hands above her head while lying on her back and soaking up the sun. He later joined her as the couple rested side by side taking in the beautiful day.

The warm temps made them need to cool off in the sea, even though things heated up once the two hit the water. They were pictured making out passionately while taking a dip. They then went for a brief swim before getting back on their boat where a captain was waiting with towels to help the pair dry off.

While Younes was seen taking tons of pics of Kourt, including selfies of the couple cuddled up together, he hasn’t shared them with the world yet. His last IG post was two days ago while the couple was in Rome and showed him in an alleyway wearing a grey t-shirt and white shorts with the caption “coming like summer.” Hopefully he’ll end up sharing some of his intimate pics of his girlfriend with the world instead of saving them for himself. But thanks to paparazzi who followed the couple’s every move throughout their Capri boating trip, we’ve got all the proof we need about how romantic their Italian getaway is. You can see our gallery of those pics here.