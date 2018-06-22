Kelly Clarkson Is An Optical Illusion In Futuristic Dress At The Radio Disney Music Awards

Guess who looks radiant on the red carpet — AGAIN? From the CMTs to the Billboards, Kelly has been slaying carpets right and left lately, and her look at the Radio Disney Music Awards is no exception. Check it out!

Kelly Clarkson is going to be given the “Icon Award” at the Radio Disney Music Awards for being a fan fave who transcends pop culture — and she went full glam for the special night, showing everyone that she isn’t just winning onstage, but clearly on the red carpet as well! The mother of two, who recently lost 37 pounds, showed up to Hollywood’s Dolby Theater in a futuristic ‘fit. Her long-sleeve dress may have technically covered her from head to toe, but it was a mix black mesh and blue and black stripes. Take a look at all of her layers below! The look was definitely a loud one, so she went with a simple pair of black booties to complete the look.

It’s no surprise to us that Kelly showed up in such a cool dress. Just in June alone, the 36-year-old songstress has wowed us multiple times. We thought her CMT Awards look, which combined a slit-dress with statement earrings, was jaw-dropping enough, but not two days later on June 8, she performed on the Today Show in a skintight latex dress. Wowza! So it looks like we can just add tonight’s look to the list. Kelly is taking fashion risks and mixing things up whenever she gets the chance, and we couldn’t be happier about it. But we love that she went with a basic makeup look and her hair pulled back from her face, letting her dress speak for itself.

Even if she showed up in a literal trash bag, Kelly is SO deserving of this Icon Award, but the blue and black number she’s sporting is definitely an added bonus. Just a little reminder that she is truly iconic not just onstage, but off as well.

We can’t wait to see what she wears when she takes the stage later on in the night to perform a medley of her songs — but it looks like we’re gonna have to. Unfortunately, the awards show won’t air until Saturday at 8 PM EST. It’s all good, though! Figuring out this optical illusion of a gown can hold us over until then.