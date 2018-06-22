Is Justin Bieber Flirting With Emily Ratajkowski? See The Bikini Pic He Clearly Likes

Hailey Baldwin may want to be careful. Justin Bieber recently ‘liked’ one of Emily Ratajkowski’s sexy pics on Instagram — just days after reuniting with his ex. Was he flirting with the ‘Blurred Lines’ video vixen?

Justin Bieber, 24, seems to be a fan of Emily Ratajkowski, 27. The “Sorry” singer may be preaching a lot more apologies in the near future, as he’s currently dating ex-flame Hailey Baldwin, 21, yet he “liked” a super hot pic of Emily in an extremely sexy thong bikini. A photo, in which, her butt is on full display, we must note. The “like” first went noticed by a fan on Twitter who follows the singer. She made Justin’s “like” known to her followers, who then started freaking out about how Hailey may react.

“Haileys coming for her neck and flesh,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “Yeah. Selena [Gomez] was so right. Idk why is he so obsessed with [models], but yeah, he’s a hoe, wbk.” In case you’re unaware, Hailey and Emily are both more famous for being models. Emily has starred in a few movies here and there, as well as Robin Thicke‘s “Blurred Lines” video, but she’s primarily known for being a model. And the same goes for Hailey — sure, she’s a socialite, but she’s been a part of some pretty high-profile modeling campaigns. According to this Twitter user’s followers, Justin definitely has a type. See the pic and his “like” below.

As we previously told you, Justin and Hailey have been inseparable since they got back together just a few weeks ago. Most recently, they enjoyed a cute lunch date in NYC, as they were pictured leaving Cipriani’s on June 20. And it was on June 9 that they were first pictured together in Miami, following his split with Selena. Throughout that weekend, they were seen packing on major PDA — photographers also caught them sucking face on the streets of NYC on June 17. But now he’s “liking” a pic of Emily (who is married, by the way), so who knows how serious their relationship really is. Only time will tell.