Justin Bieber Caresses Hailey Baldwin’s Butt During Steamy New Makeout Session In NYC: Watch

Get a room! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin can’t get enough of each other. The lovebirds were spotted having a wild makeout session in NYC, and it’s NSFW! See the video here!

If you didn’t know, now you know! Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, are making it VERY clear they’re together. The pair, who recently rekindled their romance after dating briefly in 2016, were seen locking lips in an NYC park on June 22, and well, it’s a lot. Not only were they kissing, but Justin was caught on camera caressing Hailey’s butt. They also happened to be in the middle of a walkway, seemingly unbothered by all of the pedestrians. SEE THE WILD VIDEO HERE!

Of course, this isn’t the first time JB and Hailey put on a show. Just a few days ago they had another intense makeout session in Brooklyn’s Domino Park. Are they ever going to come up for air?! Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for these two as they seem very much in love. In fact, Hailey is even thinking of marriage. “Hailey is already dreaming of a fairytale wedding with Justin. Hailey is convinced that no one could ever make her feel like a princess at her own wedding quite the way Justin could, and she would totally say yes if he proposed,” a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. I guess we should start calling them Jailey from now on.

But, as much as we’re shipping them as a couple, not everyone is here for it. “Selena [Gomez] is doing her best to not pay attention to what Justin is up to, but it’s impossible, her friends text her and tell her what is going on constantly. She enjoys being single, but knowing Justin is moving on still hurts,” a source close to Justin’s ex-girlfriend told HL. It’s going to get a lot harder to ignore them now!