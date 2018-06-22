Justin Bieber Car Crash: Singer’s SUV Gets Side-Swept By Delivery Truck In NYC — Is He OK?

Justin Bieber was involved in a minor car accident as his SUV was side-swiped by a delivery truck! Find out if he was hurt at all from the crash below!

Is Justin Bieber OK?! The 24-year-old superstar was involved in a minor fender bender in New York City on Jun. 21 when his luxury SUV driven by a chauffeur was side-swiped by a delivery truck — and was completely fine. This is good to hear, because pics show the SUV with its front bumper completely missing! Thankfully, not only was Justin unscathed from the incident, he went on to go on a romantic date with his reunited lady friend Hailey Baldwin. The two enjoyed a meal at Cipriani’s and judging from the fact the two held hands while leaving, it seems that this rekindled romance is still going very strong.

Apparently, Hailey really wants her relationship with Justin to go the distance — and she’s using Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s engagement as her inspiration. A source close to the model told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Hailey is already dreaming of a fairytale wedding with Justin. She is envious of Ariana and Pete’s quick romance, and now Hailey wants a ring too! Hailey is convinced that no one could ever make her feel like a princess at her own wedding quite the way Justin could, and she would totally say yes if he proposed.” Whoa!

Recently, Justin sent fans reeling after posing for a picture with a ring on that finger. However, fortunately for those of you who want to keep Justin unmarried for as long as possible, it seems that the engagement ring was just an attempt to troll us all. In fact, Justin used the ring to confuse photographers and to get a reaction, according to TMZ. Well, needless to say, the prank worked toward that end — everyone was freaking out!