Joe Jackson, 89, Hospitalized With Terminal Cancer: Family Rushing To His Bedside

Oh no! Michael Jackson’s father, Joe Jackson, has been hospitalized with terminal cancer and there is drama surrounding his family visiting him in his final moments.

This is so sad. Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson Family, has been hospitalized and is on his deathbed, according to TMZ. The talent agent, and father of pop icons Michael and Janet Jackson, was diagnosed with terminal cancer and has been battling the illness for an extended period of time. Sources tell the site, “Joe has been battling the illness for some time, but it is at the end stages. They added, his wife, Katherine Jackson, 88, has been at his bedside, and his children and grandchildren have made their way to the hospital to spend time with him. The site claims they do not know how much time Joe has left, but that doctors have talked to the family and the cancer is untreatable.

Joe’s son Jermaine Jackson confirmed his father’s ailing health to Daily Mail, but also added that his father’s handlers would not allow the older Jackson kids and Katherine to visit him as his health began to deteriorate. “No one knew what was going on — we shouldn’t have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this,” he said. “We have been hurting. We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick.” Katherine and her daughter Rebbie were finally able to see the Jackson patriarch in his Vegas home last week, before he was hospitalized. “He’s very, very frail, he doesn’t have long. The family needs to be by his bedside — that’s our only intention in his final days. It’s what any family would want, but some people around him think they know better … and they don’t,” Jermaine added.

Joe was responsible for guiding his children, who formed the Jackson 5, to superstardom. Michael notoriously had issues with his “strict” dad, and it was rumored after Michael’s death, that he cut Joe out of his will and would not allow him to have custody of his three children — giving Katherine sole responsibility for them. The nine year anniversary of Michael’s death will be on June 25th.