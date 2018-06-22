Why Joe Giudice Will ‘Almost 100%’ Be Deported: His Ex-Sentencing Expert Explains

Joe Giudice’s chances of staying in the US while going through deportation proceedings is slim, his former ex-sentencing expert told us EXCLUSIVELY. Learn more about his situation here.

It’s not looking great for Joe Giudice, 46, says his former sentencing expert. Wendy Feldman, a crisis and media manager and expert on alternatives to jail who worked with the Giudice family until 2014, spoke with HollywoodLife about Joe’s chances of staying in the United States after the government confirmed that he would be deported to Italy amid his 41-month prison sentence. Giudice, according to Feldman, would most likely not win a hearing with ICE to appeal his deportation proceedings, and should prepare himself to move to Italy. HollywoodLife has reached out to wife Teresa Giudice‘s rep and Bravo for comment on this story.

“Joe has two options. One option is to serve his time and then go to ICE holding [headquarters, in Seattle, WA] to have another hearing to see if he will be allowed to stay. And the other option is to just forgo the ICE holding,” Feldman told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “You have zero chance of winning; just leave for Italy — not such a bad place to go. Now, otherwise, you’re stuck in ICE [holding], which is not a very comfortable place to be. I don’t know what he’s opting for, but it would look like that. But he has zero chance. I have said this from day one. I took a lot of flack for it but you don’t get to make your own rules in our system and especially somebody with a very long rap sheet.”

That rap sheet includes driving with a suspended license, and using his brother’s license, as well as what landed him in federal prison: conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud charges. Giudice pleaded guilty to the charges in 2014 and was sentenced to 41 moths in prison; he was scheduled to be released in March 2019, but it’s unclear if he will be deported to Italy before serving out the rest of his sentence. His Real Housewives of New Jersey star wife served over 11 months in prison, starting in 2015, after pleading guilty to the same charges.

Joe can appeal his deportation, Feldman says — but it’s highly unlikely that he’ll win his case. His case “would have to go the Supreme Court and they will never hear a case like this. That’s ludicrous and that would take years,” she told us. “So, while that’s going on, he doesn’t get to stay home on house arrest. He must stay with ICE, incarcerated. Not where he’s been incarcerated in camp but in a holding facility, that’s very rough. So, it’s a tough situation and when you know you’re going to be facing an ICE situation you usually know ahead of time in your own mind, what you’re going to do.”

