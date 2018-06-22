Jenna Ortega, 15, Slams Melania Trump By Wearing ‘I Do Care’ Jacket At Radio Disney Awards

Disney just got political! ‘Stuck in the Middle’ star Jenna Ortega, 15, eviscerated Melania Trump during the Radio Disney Music Awards on June 22, when she mocked FLOTUS’ ‘I Don’t Care’ jacket.

Disney star Jenna Ortega, 15, sent Melania Trump a very clear message on June 22, when she wore a “I Do Care And U Should Too” jacket to the Radio Disney Music Awards — a deliberate reaction to Melania’s controversial “I Really Don’t Care, Do You?” jacket, which FLOTUS wore on June 21 and received a lot of backlash for. Jenna, who stars in Stuck in the Middle, looked super proud wearing the jacket on the red carpet at the awards ceremony on Friday. So much so, in fact, that she turned her back to the cameras to make sure they snapped the message — probably for Melania to see.

As we told you yesterday, Melania wore her disrespectful, and highly insensitive jacket while meeting with migrant kids (immigrant children who were separated from their parents at the border because of her husband Donald‘s own policy) on June 21. After a ton of public outrage, Donald signed an executive order to reunite these children with their parents, but the timing of Melania’s jacket — with the insensitive message — couldn’t be more suspicious. Was she sending a message to the media about the controversy over the immigrant families? Well, Donald took to Twitter to give his own reason as to why Melania wore her jacket.

In a bizarre tweet on Thursday afternoon, Donald Trump said, “‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!” Umm… okay? See both Jenna and Melania’s jackets above.