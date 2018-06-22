Iggy Azalea’s got some hot new music dropping in July and she’s shaking her massive booty underwater to get fans excited. We’ve got the wild video.

Iggy Azalea ‘s most famous asset is her super sized booty and she using it to tease new music she’s dropping on July 6. The 28-year-old rapper shaed a promo clip on her social media platforms on June 22, showing her gliding under the surface of a pool. The blonde Aussie appears totally naked with her tresses flowing down her back and she jiggles her bare tush as she swims past. The top of the water has red lighting and is covered with cash. “First you get the money. Then you get the power. Then you get respect,” a woman’s voice is heard with beats underneath and fans are going nuts that she’s coming out with a new song.

“JULY SIX. YOU WONT SURVIVE THE SUMMER.” she wrote in all caps on her Twitter video while writing the date on her Instagram post. Maybe this is why she’s been posting so many insanely sexy photos to her IG lately. “Say what you want about me posting pictures on Instagram,” Iggy tweeted on June 19, speaking on the dozen of sexy photographs that have flooded her account, “but honestly, it gives me something else creative I can focus on — when sometimes I’m in a dark place or i feel stagnant. Most days I want my project to drop, yesterday! But, I don’t get to make those choices.”

“And,” Iggy added, “maybe its silly, but it really has been helping me lately to feel more positive and just keep my mind in a creative space constantly thinking of new visual things and color palates. I’m really glad I’ve got something I can do without needing permission. Because if it were up to me, I’d be releasing songs at the same rate I post pictures. I really care about music and all creative things in my life genuinely. I put my heart into it and I just want to say: thanks for supporting me in anyway genuinely. I’m grateful.”

Now she’s finally getting her wish and having her music drop on July 6. Some fans are guessing the title of the tune is “Money.” Iggy has already had one total song of the summer banger with “Fancy” in 2014, so she’s hoping to make the rest of these hot months sizzle with her new tune.