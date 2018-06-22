Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin ‘Envious’ Of Ariana Grande’s Engagement & Wants Fairytale Wedding With Justin

Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber
Miami, FL - Singer Justin Bieber and his on-again, off-again flame, model Hailey Baldwin, caught a flick together in Miami's toney South Beach neighborhood. The pair, who are in town for the Vous Conference, both wore "Vous"-branded sweat pants and have been seen spending a lot of quality time together.
Miami Beach, FL - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted getting cozy on his rental mansion in Miami. The couple looked very cozy and in love, Hailey helped a wet Justin towel off after getting his hair untangled.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged after only a few weeks of dating, and it’s got Hailey Baldwin thinking of doing the same with Justin Bieber. Get all the EXCLUSIVE details here!

The second time’s the charm! After dating briefly in 2016, Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Justin Bieber, 24, are back together, and over the past week, they have not shied away from showing off their blossoming romance. From their intimate night out at LIV in Miami to their most recent make out session in Brooklyn’s Domino Park on June 17, it’s clear they’re crazy about each other. So, it only makes sense that Hailey has started thinking about their future together. “Hailey is already dreaming of a fairytale wedding with Justin. She is envious of Ariana [Grande] and Pete [Davidson]’s quick romance, and now Hailey wants a ring too!” a source close to the model tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Hailey is convinced that no one could ever make her feel like a princess at her own wedding quite the way Justin could, and she would totally say yes if he proposed,” the insider continued. I mean, they definitely look great together! “Hailey has loved Justin for a long time, and she feels like if Ariana and Pete can make up their minds quickly, then she and Justin can too,” our source added. Well, that’s certainly true. Ariana and Pete’s romance has definitely proved that love can happen when you least expect it. And despite many fan’s reservations, Pete made it clear they’re in it for the long haul by raving over their engagement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I feel like I won a contest. I’m f*cking lit, Jimmy,” Pete said.

“Hailey thinks it is really romantic what Ariana’s got, and she wants that kind of love with Justin too,” the source added. Plus, on June 20, Justin Bieber was spotted wearing a ring on that finger while out with Hailey. And although it was just a prank, it seems like the Biebs is not afraid of the idea!