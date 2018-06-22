Gabrielle Union Chops Off Almost All Of Her Hair In Most Iconic Makeover Ever — See Pic

‘Happy For Change,’ wrote Gabrielle Union, as she revealed her flawless new haircut! See her super short bob makeover by clicking below!

Gabrielle Union, 45, wrote on Instagram on June 20, “CRAZY for my new haircut from the hair guru @larryjarahsims 1st time I’ve EVER significantly cut my OWN hair in my life and I LOVE IT!!! Not a wig or a weave… wanted something new and different so I did the damn thing and you cant tell me nada.” We LOVE IT, too! It looks so good, and she’s clearly thrilled with the results — she’s literally jumping for joy in the video she posted!

Hairstylist Larry Sims has worked with Gab for many years (we adore him!), and wrote, “New CHOP Alert w my love @gabunion. We usually only go short w wigs. We actually cut her natural hair this time around which she has never done btw. Her new look was styled using @flawlesshairday Products…. Thanks 4 trusting me once again…. Love You!!!” Flawless is actually Gab’s own line — she made it herself to address her specific hair concerns. Renny Vasquez did her gorgeous makeup and took this shot of her new look!

Gab seriously does not age! She looks better than ever and we love that this new, short hair shows off her gorgeous face! Plus, it seems like everyone is rocking a bob or a lob these days, so this cut is perfect for summer!