Hours after she released a revealing song confirming she’s no longer sober, Demi Lovato put on an incredible show for fans in Barcelona. See videos from the evening here!

Demi Lovato may have relapsed, but she sure can still put on quite a show! The powerhouse singer hit the stage in Barcelona as she continued her Tell Me You Love Me tour on June 21, and she belted out all of her epic hits, including “Cool for the Summer” and “Tell Me You Love Me.” Demi looked and sounded incredible at the concert, and fans on Twitter raved over what an amazing show it was (as always). It seems like Demi didn’t even miss a beat on that stage, despite her heartbreaking confession just hours earlier that she’d broken her sobriety.

The relapse was confirmed in an emotional new track, during which Demi literally apologizes to her mom because she’s “not sober anymore” after six years. She also mentions her fans in the lyrics, letting them know that she wishes she could be a better role model for them, but is only “human.” Her fans have stood by her on Twitter in the aftermath of the song’s release, flooding her with love and letting her know that she has not let them down. Interestingly, Demi did not see the tell-all song at her show in Barcelona last night.

The track’s lyrics aren’t specific enough to explain when Demi relapsed or what substances she drank or took. She didn’t reveal whether or not she went to rehab again or if she’s still currently struggling with any drug and/or alcohol use, either. It appears Demi will let her music do the talking on this one, though, and it may be quite some time before we get any further details about what happened.

The Tell Me You Love Me tour continues in Madrid on June 22. Then, Demi will head to Portugal, London and Bologna to close out the month. After that, she’ll get a bit of a break, with just a couple of shows sprinkled throughout the summer. We hope she’s able to get any necessary help she needs during that time.