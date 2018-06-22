Chrissy Teigen Slammed After She Posts Pic With Trump-Supporting Shania Twain

Chrissy Teigen took a picture with a well-known Trump supporter — Shania Twain! Check out all the heated reactions to Chrissy’s pic below!

Why, Chrissy Teigen, why?! The Lip Sync Battle co-host recently got into some hot water on the set of her show after she took a picture with Shania Twain — Lip Sync Battle had a Shania tribute night on Jun. 22. So, what’s wrong with that? Well, Shania previously admitted in April that were she an American citizen, she’d have voted for Donald Trump. She told The Guardian, “I would have voted for [Trump] because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?” Even though Twain has since apologized for her remarks following a tremendous amount of backlash, that pic of Chrissy and Shania don’t impress fans much.

In response to the pic, one fan wrote, “Ask her if having kids taken from their parents and put in concentration camps ‘impresses’ her ‘much’ #ByeShania.” Another wrote, “Ew. She supports trump.” Another fan echoed that sentiment, saying, “ew gross. Ask her if she still supports Trump after what he did to our children.” One fan asked, “Did she bring her MAGA hat?”

Recently, Wendy Willaims slammed Shania for backpedaling her comments about her support for Trump. “I don’t care who you vote for,” Wendy said during her Hot Topics segment of her talk show. “I don’t buy that it caught her off guard, and I don’t buy her apology. I think that stars need to stay away from politics so you can keep the coins going at your concerts.”

For someone so adamantly anti-Trump, Chrissy might be making an exception with Shania because she apologized. We’ll keep you posted on whether or not Chrissy responds to all the backlash surrounding this picture.